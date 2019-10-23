Proto Labs Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)PRLBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.39M (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRLB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.