Proto Labs Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)PRLBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.39M (+3.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PRLB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.