Arthur J.Gallagher Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Arthur J.Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+72.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ajg has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.