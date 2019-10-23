Castlight Health Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETCastlight Health, Inc. (CSLT)CSLTBy: SA News Team
- Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 ($0.00 prior) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.35M (-11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSLT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.