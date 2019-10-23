Natus Medical Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETNatus Medical Incorporated (NTUS)NTUSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $124.75M (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ntus has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.