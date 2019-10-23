BAML sees mid-cycle year ahead for PACCAR

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says PACCAR (PCAR -1.4%) is managing the tough industry headwinds well.
The firm notes PACCAR put up a strong Q3 but began curtailing production towards the end of the quarter. Q4 deliveries are forecast to be down 6% to 8% Q/Q.
"2020 will be a down EPS year that we do not view as trough. Our best estimate on true trough EPS is $4.00-4.25 per share," warns BAML. The estimate for 2019 EPS is nudged higher and the price objective on PACCAR goes to $80 on 14.5X 2020E EPS of $5.50.
Previously: PACCAR +3% after earnings topper (Oct. 22)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox