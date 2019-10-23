Allegiant Travel Company Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.21 (+135.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $429.44M (+9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALGT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.