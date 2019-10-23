BJ's Restaurants Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-71.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $278.56M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BJRI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.