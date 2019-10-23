Popular -3.4% as BTIG's Palmer sees CECL lowering TBV

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) slumps 3.4% after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer says the adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard, set to be implemented at the beginning of next year, could reduce Popular's tangible book value per share by ~$3, or 5%.

Q3 EPS of $1.70 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.60; compares with $1.76 in Q2 and $1.38 in Q3 2018.

BTIG's Palmer attributes the beat to lower-than-expected provision for credit losses and a 3.8% Q/Q increase in its TBV per share to $53.41.

Q3 PCL of $36.5M came in "well below the consensus estimate of $45.7M and our estimate of $36.5M," he writes.

Q3 net interest margin of 4.00% fell from 4.11% in Q2.

Previously: Popular EPS beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (Oct. 23)