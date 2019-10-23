Caterpillar rises from the red amid plans to cut production

Caterpillar (CAT +1.4% ) has clawed back into positive territory from sharp early losses, as investors welcome CEO Jim Umpleby's pledge to cut production to match dealer demand.

The shares had dropped as much as 2% after CAT reported a wide Q3 earnings miss and cut its full-year profit guidance, citing global economic uncertainty.

"What Caterpillar has done [in previous cycles] is it would continue to build inventory into the market that was declining. This time around, they've decided to cut production very quickly, very rapidly into the Q4, and if this is a one-and-done, then this is the time investors want to buy" the stock, says J.P. Morgan analyst Ann Duignan.

"Our customers are not facing financial difficulties," CAT CFO Andrew Bonfield says. "It's more that they seem to be waiting to see what happens with the economic outlook for making decisions."

But WSJ's Lauren Silva Laughlin in the Heard On The Street column says moves by dealers to trim inventory is cause for concern, as "their hesitation to replace sold goods reflects a cautious outlook from those nearest to future buyers."

CAT expects that dealers will continue to reduce inventories more than expected "due to uncertainty in the global economic environment," Umpleby says.