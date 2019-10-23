Axalta Coating Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)
- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXTA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.