CMS Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.