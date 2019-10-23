W.R. Grace Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETW. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)GRABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- W.R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $487.44M (-1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GRA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.