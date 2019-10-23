Nautilus rallies after unveiling connected indoor cycling bike

Nautilus (NLS +24% ) announces the release of the company's first Bowflex indoor cycling bike.

The company says the new Bowflex C6 delivers a quality-built bike backed by decades of Bowflex innovation, and compatibility with multiple cycling apps for less than half the price of a Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) bike.

Bowflex C6 users can digitally connect to popular third-party apps – allowing them to ride with their favorite trainers via streaming on-demand classes from Peloton or interact, train and compete against others on Zwift.

Source: Press Release