Schnitzer Steel Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETSchnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)SCHNBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-80.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $548.24M (-18.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, schn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.