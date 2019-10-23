Xcel Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.55B (+16.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, XEL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.