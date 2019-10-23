Eastman Chemical Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:35 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)EMNBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.36B (-7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EMN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.