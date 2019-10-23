Cheniere upgraded, Cheniere Partners downgraded at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (LNG +0.2% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a $71 price target at Raymond James, where analyst Justin Jenkins says LNG's strong track record of execution has solidified its position as a market leader in U.S. liquefied natural gas.

LNG is moving closer to "runrate cash flow," Jenkins says, seeing the company's set-up into 2020 as "positive."

At the same time, Ray Jay downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP -0.6% ) to Underperform, as Jenkins sees a favorable outlook for North American energy exporters already priced into the shares.

The analyst says he continues to monitor cash flow volatility and trade war headlines, but believes upside for CQP is limited, even if project execution continues.

LNG's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.