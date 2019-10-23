Teck Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (-30.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TECK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.