Valero Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-32.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.93B (-15.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VLO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.