Danaher Corporation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 23, 2019 5:30 PM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)DHRBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.02B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DHR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.