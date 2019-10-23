American Electric Power Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.59B (+6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AEP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.