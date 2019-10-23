Cabot Oil & Gas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $453.73M (-16.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.