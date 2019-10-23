Precision Drilling Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.05 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$379.86M (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PDS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.