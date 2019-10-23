Biofuel groups sue EPA, challenging small-refinery waivers

A coalition of biofuels groups files a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency, challenging the agency's process for granting waivers that exempt small refineries from the U.S. biofuel blending mandate.

The industry has criticized the Trump administration for expanding the number of waivers granted in recent years - including 31 in 2018 - claiming the exemptions undercut demand for fuels such as ethanol, while refiners say the waivers have not hurt ethanol demand, production or exports.

The EPA recently proposed raising the 2020 blending mandate by 770M RINs, well below the actual volumes waived on average over the past three years.

Potentially relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE, VLO, PSX, MPC