Zagg higher after new activist pops in

Arex Capital Management discloses holding a 7.5% stake in Zagg (ZAGG +3.1% ).

The firm expects Zagg to attract enough interest from strategic buyers and private equity companies to land a deal at $9 per share or higher.

AREX on Zagg: "Based on its research, AREX believes that the Issuer should maximize shareholder value by selling the Company as a whole, or by selling its brands separately to one or more strategic or financial buyers. Strategic buyers could generate significant synergies by selling one or several of the Issuer’s market leading brands through their existing infrastructure. Financial buyers could generate compelling returns from buying all of the Issuer, benefitting from its significant free cash flow generation. Financial buyers could also generate compelling returns from buying all of the Issuer and monetizing certain of its brands while retaining the highly cash generative InvisibleShield business."

SEC Form 13D