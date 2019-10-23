Southwestern Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-72.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $659.81M (-30.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SWN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.