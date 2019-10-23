Telia targeting Kirkby as new CEO - report

Telia's (TLSNY +1.4% ) board plans to tag Allison Kirkby as its new chief executive officer, according to Svenska Dagbladet.

She would replace John Dennelind, who stepped down from the post last month.

Kirkby is currently CEO of Denmark's TDC. But she had held the chief executive post at Telia rival Tele2 from 2015-2018.

Sweden's government (Telia's major shareholder), meanwhile, is pressing for Lars-Johan Jarnheimer to take over as Telia's chairman. Jarnheimer had been CEO of Tele2 for 10 years ending in 2008.