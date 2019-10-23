Buy the dip on Popular, BTIG says

Today's selloff of Popular Inc. (BPOP -2.8% ) creates an "attractive entry point" for the stock, especially after management provided clarity regarding the impact of Current Expected Credit Loss standard next year.

From BPOP's earnings call Palmer points out debit and credit sales, a measure of economic activity, in Puerto Rico rose 4% Y/Y during Q3.

Also Puerto Rico's economic activity has "leveled off somewhat in 2019" but still remains ahead of levels seen during 2016 and 2017.

Palmer reiterates buy recommendation and price target of $66.

Quant rating Very Bullish; Sell-Side average rating of Buy (5 Buy, 3 Outperform) with an average price target of $65.38.

