PPL upgraded at Macquarie as merger speculation 'makes sense'

PPL Corp. (PPL +1.4% ) rises to within pennies of its 52-week high after Macquarie upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $32.50 price target, up from $27, seeing an increasing likelihood of a merger that would solve the company's balance sheet and dividend problems.

Macquarie's Angie Storozynski says speculation of a merger with Avangrid (AGR +0.5% ) makes sense given the benefits that would derive from the combination of their U.S. businesses.

AGR would contribute a strong balance sheet and avoid another earnings compound annual growth rate reset, which would be inevitable on a standalone basis, and PPL would contribute decent regulated utilities in good jurisdictions and a strong management track record while avoiding a dividend cut or equity raise, Storozynski says.

PPL's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.