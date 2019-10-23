Ex-Boeing pilot complained of management pressure on MAX - WSJ
Oct. 23, 2019
- Former senior Boeing (BA +1.1%) pilot Mark Forkner complained years ago that he felt management pressure to ensure the 737 MAX series of jets would not require expensive pilot training, WSJ reports, citing former colleagues.
- According to a fellow pilot who had worked closely with Forkner at Boeing, Forkner repeatedly said he feared losing his job if the Federal Aviation Administration rejected the company's request to minimize training, a point that was made in an interview with the FBI, according to the report.
- The interview is part of the widening Justice Department probe into how the MAX was designed and certified as safe by the FAA and whether Boeing officials may have misled regulators as part of that process.