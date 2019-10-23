Ford -4% after guidance disappoints

Ford (NYSE:F) delivered EBIT of $1.8B in in Q3 to top last year's mark of $1.7B. North America EBIT of over $2.0B offset more losses in South America, Europe, MEA and China.

Ford continues to expect lower full-year structural costs in its automotive business, excluding pensions and other post-employment benefits, and sustained strength in Ford Credit. The company still anticipates full-year growth in adjusted free cash flow. Ford sees full-year EBIT of $6.5B to $7.0B vs. $7.0B to $7.5B prior and $6.4B consensus and full-year EPS of $1.20 to $1.32 vs. $1.27 consensus.

"Our Global Redesign is about making choices to transform our organization, to become the world’s most trusted company and a clear leader in an era of rapid change," says Ford CEO Jim Hackett.

Shares of Ford are down 3.80% in AH trading to $8.86.

