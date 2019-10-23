Oil surges to October high on unexpected U.S. inventory draw

Crude oil futures (USO +2.6% ) settled at their highest levels in nearly a month, after U.S. government data revealed a surprise weekly decline in crude supplies for the first decline six weeks.

U.S. crude stocks fell 1.7M barrels last week as refineries increased crude runs by 429K bbl/day and oil imports fell, the Energy Information Administration reported, pushing WTI December crude +2.7% to $55.97/bbl and Brent +2.5% to $61.17/bbl.

With refiners set to ramp up activity ahead of the International Maritime Organization's January implementation of low sulfur content marine fuel, "and with strong exports and subdued imports, a return to crude draws could be the trend going forward," ClipperData's Matt Smith tells MarketWatch.

But the draw likely was caused by temporary market factors including higher refinery runs, rather than a fundamental firming of oil demand, and investors are still concerned about the global economy following reports of slowing growth in China and Europe, says Tradition Energy market research VP Gene McGillian.

Also helping to support prices, OPEC+ reportedly is deciding whether to deepen production cuts amid concerns of weak demand growth next year.

