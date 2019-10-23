Azure helps drive Microsoft beat

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +0.3% reports Q1 beats with 14% Y/Y revenue growth. The beats were driven by outperformance across all segments and a slowing Azure growth deceleration.

Revenue breakdown: Productivity and Business Processes, $11.08B (consensus: $10.88B; +13% Y/Y); Intelligent Cloud, $10.85B (consensus: $10.42B; +27%); More Personal Computing, $11.13B (consensus: $10.90B; +4%).

The Intelligent Cloud segment featured 63% Y/Y Azure revenue growth compared to the 64% growth last quarter, slowing the deceleration.

In Productivity and Business, Office Commercial and cloud services grew 15% Y/Y, Office Consumer was up 6%, and LinkedIn increased 26%.

Capital expenditures totaled $3.39B, down 6% Y/Y and below the $4.19B consensus.

Guidance will come on the earnings call at 5:30 PM ET.

