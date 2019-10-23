KB Home to redeem $350M of 8.00% senior notes early

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will redeem all $350M of its 8.00% senior notes due March 15, 2020.

The company intends to complete the early redemption using the proceeds from its recent offering of $300M of 4.80% senior notes due 2029 together with cash on hand.

“We expect a favorable impact to our gross margin in the future from a nearly $14M reduction in annual interest incurred on our senior notes,” said Chairman, President, and CEO Jeffrey Mezger. “In addition, we anticipate lowering our debt to capital ratio, as well as reducing the overall effective interest rate on our senior notes and more than doubling the weighted average remaining life of these notes.”