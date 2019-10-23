F5 +6.9% as software services lead to Q4 beat

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is up 6.9% postmarket after beating on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q4 earnings, thanks in large part to strong software revenue growth.

Overall revenues grew 5% to $590.4M. Software solutions revenues grew 91%.

GAAP net income fell to $94.8M from $132.9M, and non-GAAP net income dropped to $156.7M from $177M; this year's figure excludes $43.7M in stock-based compensation, $15M in facility exit costs, $8.1M in costs tied to acquiring Nginx, $6.3M in impairments and $4.6M in amortization.

Revenue breakout: Products, $264.9M (up 3.3%); Services, $325.5M (up 6.3%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of $560M-$570M (vs. consensus for $566.7M) and EPS of $2.41-$2.44 (light of expectations for $2.47).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

