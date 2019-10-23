Macau revenue drops for Las Vegas Sands
Oct. 23, 2019 4:20 PM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)LVSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) trades higher after a strong Q3 operating performance in Macau
- Net income was $533M during the quarter vs. $571M a year ago. Total property EBITDA was $1.28B vs. $1.24B consensus. On a hold-normalized basis, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA decreased 3.0% to $1.25B.
- Macau revenue was down 2.0% to $2.11B vs. $2.13B consensus. Macau property EBITDA was flat compared to a year ago at $755M.
- Las Vegas properties generated revenue of $406M vs. $379M a year ago and $421M consensus.
- CEO Sheldon Adelson's update: "We remain enthusiastic about our future growth opportunities in Asia. Next year, we will introduce approximately two million square feet of luxurious suite accommodations on the Cotai Strip with the opening of the Grand Suites at Four Seasons Macao and The Londoner Tower Suites. Additional tourism and entertainment amenities of The Londoner Macao will debut throughout 2020 and 2021. Looking further ahead, the expansion of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore will expand our suite capacity by 40% and introduce a state-of-the-art entertainment arena, both of which should contribute to growth in the future. We are also aggressively pursuing additional development opportunities in new markets, including in Japan."
- Shares of LVS are flat in AH trading at $59.22
