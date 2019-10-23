BioMarin Q3 top line up 18%, non-GAAP earnings up 29%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Q3 results:

Revenues: $461.1M (+17.7%); product sales: $450.9M (+16.7%).

Key product sales: Vimizim: $163.5M (+32.6%); PKU franchise: $144.7M (+23.4%); Naglazyme: $94.4M (-8.4%).

Net income: $55.0M (+536.5%); non-GAAP net income: $78.1M (+28.7%); EPS: $0.30 (+528.6%).

2019 guidance: Revenues: $1,680M - 1,750M from $1,690M - 1,720M; Vimizim: $530M - 570M from $540M - 570M; Kuvan: $420M - 460M from $455M - 475M; Naglazyme: $350M - 380M from $360M - 380M; net loss: ($85M - 45M); non-GAAP net income: $130M - 170M from $150M - 170M.

