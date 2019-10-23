Ebay -3% after mixed quarter

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) trades lower, despite boosting full-year profit guidance. The company anticipates FY19 EPS of $2.75 to $2.78 vs. $2.70 to $2.75 prior and $2.75 consensus.

For Q3, gross merchandising volume fell 4.4% Y/Y to $21.72B. GMV was down 2% on a currency neutral basis.

The company generated $1.0B of operating cash flow and $913B of free cash flow from continuing operations while also repurchasing approximately $1.0B of its common stock and paying $115M in cash dividends in the quarter.

Non-GAAP operating margin increased 20 bps during the quarter to 26.6%.

EBAY -3.37% AH to $37.90.

Previously: eBay EPS beats by $0.03, revenue in-line (Oct. 23)