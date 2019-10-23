Netgear -8.4% after revenue miss, weak guidance

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) has slipped 8.4% after hours following Q3 earnings where revenues declined and missed and the company guided low for Q4.

Net revenues fell 1.3%, and non-GAAP operating income fell to $20.8M from a year-ago $28.3M.

North America performed well in revenues, but the company blamed geopolitical factors for headwinds in EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Non-GAAP EPS, meanwhile, dropped to $0.65 from $0.73.

Looking to Q4, "we expect our revenue will continue to be negatively impacted by continuing international uncertainty in Europe and China/Hong Kong," says CFO Bryan Murray.

"In addition, we are taking proactive steps to reduce channel inventories in North America in preparation for an accelerated shift towards WiFi 6, which we believe will contribute to steering the U.S. consumer WiFi market back towards growth in 2020," Murray says.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $240M-$255M (below consensus for $296.4M) and non-GAAP operating margin of 4.5%-5.5%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release