PayPal pops 8.1% after 2019 guidance beats consensus

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) jumps 8.1% in after-hours trading after its 2019 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $3.06-$3.08 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $3.02.

Sees 2019 revenue of about $17.70B-$17.76B vs. consensus of $17.72B.

For Q4, PayPal expects non-GAAP EPS of 81 cents to 83 cents; compares with consensus of 81 cents.

Sees Q4 revenue of $4.89B-$4.95B vs. average analyst estimate of $4.93B.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS of 61 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 60 cents and increased from 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 non-GAAP revenue of $4.38B exceeds the $4.35B consensus and rose 19% Y/Y.

Q3 total payment volume of $178.7B rose 25% Y/Y.

Q3 non-GAAP operating margin of 23.4% improved from 21.4% in the year-earlier quarter.

Reports 9.8M net new active accounts, bringing total active accounts to 295M, up 16%.

Merchant Services volume rose 31% on an FX-neutral basis.

eBay Marketplaces volume fell 3% on an FX-neutral basis.

Venmo processed more than $27B of TPV in Q3, up 64%.

