Stocks maintain slow march higher despite mixed earnings news

Stocks eked out slim gains but action was again highlighted by moves among individual issues in the wake of another big batch of earnings reports.

Texas Instruments tumbled 7.5% after warning of weak Q4 revenues, dragging down the Philadelphia Semiconductor index to a 1.9% loss.

But Boeing climbed 1% after saying it expects to regain regulatory approval for the 737 MAX plane this year.

The energy sector (+0.8%) topped today's S&P leaderboard as WTI crude jumped 2.7% to $55.97/bbl, with the materials group (+0.7%) a close runner-up.

The consumer discretionary sector (-0.4%) was the day's only loser, and information technology (+0.1%) managed a small gain despite the weakness in semiconductors.

Also, U.S. Treasury prices edged higher, pushing the two-year yield lower by 3 bps to 1.58% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 1.76%.