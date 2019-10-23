Armour Residential Q3 posts annualized return of 10.4%

Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Q3 core income, including drop income, of 55 cents per share beats the consensus estimate of 53 cents.

Represents an annualized return of 10.4% based on stockholders' equity at the beginning of the quarter.

Core, including drop income, of ~$35.9M exceeds total dividend payments to stockholders for the quarter of $33.7M.

Q3 average yield on assets was 3.6% and net interest margin was 1.3%

Book value at Oct. 22, 2019 estimated to be $19.76 per common share outstanding, on a GAAP basis.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, the company financed its mortgage-backed securities portfolio with ~$11.7B of borrowings under repurchase agreements.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, its liquidity totaled ~$607.7M, consisting of approximately $160.5M of cash, plus ~$447.2M of unpledged securities (including securities received as collateral).

Conference call on Oct. 24 at 8:30 AM ET.

