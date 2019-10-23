Blackstone Mortgage originates $3.7B of loans in Q3

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Q3 core EPS of 64 cents matches the average analyst estimate and falls from 68 cents in Q2.

Q3 income from loans and other investments, net, of $101.9M misses consensus of $105.7M, and fell from $105.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 loan originations of $3.7B increased its low leverage senior loan portfolio to $16.4B.

Q3 net fundings of $730M.

Added $1.5B of credit capacity, including new facilities and upsizing existing ones.

Book value per share of $27.82 at Sept. 30, 2019 compares with $27.85 at June 30, 2019.

Conference call on Oct. 24 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Blackstone Mortgage Trust EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Oct. 23)