Brightcove beats with double-digit revenue gain

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) posted double-digit revenue growth and trimmed losses in its Q3 earnings, with healthy subscription growth.

That comes after "key customer wins during the quarter, particularly in Europe and North American media,” says CEO Jeff Ray.

Revenues rose 15%; gross profit rose to $29.1M, with gross margin at 61%. Non-GAAP gross profit was $29.8M (margin of 63%).

Non-GAAP operating income swung to a gain of $2.8M from a loss of $607,000.

Revenue breakout: Subscription and support, $45.4M (up 21.3%); Professional services and other, $2M (down 45.4%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $47.6M-$48.1M, EBITDA of $3.4M-$3.9M, and EPS of $0.05-$0.06.

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $184.5M-$185M, EBITDA of $8.7M-$9.2M, and EPS of $0.06-$0.07.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

