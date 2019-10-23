TechnipFMC falls following weak Q3 results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) -3.8% after-hours following Q3 earnings and revenues that both failed to meet expectations.

FTI's Q3 adjusted EBITDA fell 12% Y/Y to $379M and adjusted EBITDA margin fell 230 basis points to 11.4%; inbound orders sank 28% Y/Y to $2.61B while backlog increased 59% to $24.1B.

For the full year, FTI guides for revenue of $5.6-$5.8B and EBITDA margin of at least 11.5% in its Subsea segment; for the Onshore/Offshore segment, FTI guides for revenue of $6B-$6.3B and EBITDA margin of at least 16.5%; and for the Surface Tech segment, FTI sees revenue of $1.6B-$1.7B and EBITDA margin of at least 10%.

FTI says its planned separation into two pure-play business remains on track for H1 2020.