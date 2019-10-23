Tesla +12% after surprise profit

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shoots higher after posting an unexpected profit in Q3.

The EV automaker says it delivered 17,483 Model S/X vehicles in Q3 and 79,703 Model 3 units.

Total GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 18.9% vs. 22.3% a year ago and 14.5% last quarter. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $876M vs. $646M consensus. Tesla says its EBITDA margin rose to 13.9% from 5.8% in Q2.

On Shanghai and the Gigafactory 3: "We are already producing full vehicles on a trial basis, from body, to paint and to general assembly, at Gigafactory Shanghai. We have cleared initial milestones toward our manufacturing license and are working towards finalizing the license and meeting other governmental requirements before we begin ramping production and delivery of vehicles from Shanghai. China is by far the largest market for mid-sized premium sedans. With Model 3 priced on par with gasoline powered mid-sized sedans (even before gas savings and other benefits), we believe China could become the biggest market for Model 3."

Looking ahead, Tesla says it's highly confident it will deliver more than 360K vehicles this year (down from prior guidance). Positive quarterly free cash flow is anticipated going forward, with possible temporary exceptions around the launch and ramp of new products. The Model Y is on track to be released by summer 2020 and limited Tesla Semi trucks are expected to be produced next year.

Tesla shareholder letter. The company's conference call is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.