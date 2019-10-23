Apollo Commercial falls 1.1% as NII misses consensus

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Q3 operating EPS of 47 cents comes in line with the average analyst estimate and increased from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The quarter reflected increased activity in Europe as its loan portfolio passed the $6B mark.

ARI falls 1.1% in after-hours trading as Q3 net interest income of $85.2M misses the $87.9M consensus; compares with $77.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Committed capital to $754.1M of first mortgage loans, all funded during the quarter, and $204.2M of subordinate loans and other lending assets, also all funded during the quarter.

During the quarter, ARI funded $126.1M for loans closed prior to the quarter.

Received $353.4M from loan repayments -- $218.4M from first mortgage loans and $135.0M from subordinate loans; received $0.3M of prepayment penalties and accelerated fees.

Book value per share of common stock was $16.02 at Sept. 30, 2019 fell from $16.20 at Dec. 31, 2018, due to provisions for loan losses and the unrealized loss on its interest rate swap in connection with its senior secured term loan, partly offset by common equity issuance during the quarter.

Conference call on Oct. 24 at 10:00 AM ET.

