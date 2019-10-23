Morningstar revenues, cash flows grow heavily in Q3

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) posted strong revenue and cash flow growth in Q3 results with the help of its newly combined credit ratings operations.

Revenue rose 20% to $313.8M, with DBRS Morningstar (combined since the July 2 acquisition) making up 15.5 points of that growth. Other areas contributed 4.6 percentage points (and excluding nonrecurring impact of an amended license agreement a year ago, it rose 9.1%).

Organic growth excluding DBRS was 5.6% (10.2% also excluding the license amendment).

Transaction-based revenue nearly tripled Y/Y, the company says.

Operating income fell 24% to $49.6M, and EPS fell 13.6% to $1.14. Adjusting for acquisition-related amortization and integration expenses, DBRS Morningstar results would have been accretive at $0.03/share.

Cash from operations rose nearly 33% to $105.7M, and free cash flow grew 42.2% to $85.6M.

Press release