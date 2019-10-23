Core Labs lifts higher as Q3 reservoir unit revenues hit four-year high

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) +2.1% after-hours as Q3 earnings edge past expectations, while total revenues of $173.2M came in 5% below year-ago levels but rose 2.5% vs. Q2.

CLB says Q3 revenues in its Reservoir Description business rose 5.5% Y/Y and 3.5% Q/Q to a four-year high $109.3M, driven by international activity, which jumped more than 9% Y/Y; operating margin in the segment was 18%.

Q3 revenues in Production Enhancement operations, largely focused on complex completions in unconventional tight-oil reservoirs in the U.S., rose slightly to $63.9M; operating margin also was 18%.

CLB issues downside guidance for Q4, seeing EPS of $0.44-$0.45 vs. $0.46 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $161M-$163M vs. $168M consensus.