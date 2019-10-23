Equifax Q4 EPS guidance misses consensus; shares fall 1%

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) slips 1.0% in after-hours trading after guidance for Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.47-$1.52 trails the consensus estimate of $1.55.

Sees Q4 revenue of $885M-$900M; consensus estimate of $880.6M.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.48 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.45.

Q3 adjusted revenue of $895.7M exceeded the $870.4M consensus and rose 7% Y/Y.

Q3 total U.S. Information Solutions adjusted revenue of $335.5M rose 9% Y/Y; total International adjusted revenue of $230.5M fell 4.5% Y/Y; and total Workforce Solutions adjusted revenue of $240.6M increased 19% Y/Y.

Conference call on Oct. 24 at 8:30 AM.

